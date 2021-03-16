Bitradio Achieves Market Cap of $49,573.89 (BRO)

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. One Bitradio coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Bitradio has a total market cap of $49,573.89 and $33.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitradio has traded up 8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00017771 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001576 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000020 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded up 48.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitvolt (VOLT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Bitradio

BRO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 14,774,703 coins and its circulating supply is 9,774,699 coins. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitradio is www.bitrad.io.

Buying and Selling Bitradio

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitradio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitradio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

