Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Short Interest Up 66.5% in February

Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,630,000 shares, a growth of 66.5% from the February 11th total of 1,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Shares of NYSE:BKI opened at $77.72 on Tuesday. Black Knight has a 1 year low of $50.01 and a 1 year high of $97.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.64 and its 200 day moving average is $86.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of 51.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.79.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 19.21%. The firm had revenue of $342.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.06 million. Analysts expect that Black Knight will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKI. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Black Knight during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Black Knight during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Black Knight during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Knight during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BKI. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Black Knight in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Black Knight to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays upped their target price on Black Knight from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Susquehanna raised Black Knight from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Black Knight in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.24.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in the United States. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

