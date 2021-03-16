BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Shares Sold by Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership

Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership reduced its stake in shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) by 86.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,000 shares during the quarter. BlackBerry comprises approximately 0.0% of Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in BlackBerry were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in BlackBerry by 249.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in BlackBerry during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackBerry during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in BlackBerry by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthStone Inc. purchased a new position in BlackBerry during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BB shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $5.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.56.

BB stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.72. 607,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,303,145. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 1.66. BlackBerry Limited has a 52-week low of $2.70 and a 52-week high of $28.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $224.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.72 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 86.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BlackBerry Limited will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Billy Ho sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $259,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 218,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,829,082.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Mark George Wilson sold 78,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total transaction of $991,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 53,878 shares in the company, valued at $680,479.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 131,454 shares of company stock valued at $1,679,187. 1.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity; safety and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

