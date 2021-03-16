BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 132,300 shares, a growth of 75.7% from the February 11th total of 75,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 107,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 28,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the period.

CII stock opened at $19.06 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.89. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.56 and a 1-year high of $19.18.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.087 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%.

About BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

