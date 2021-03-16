BlackRock Inc. Acquires 89,888 Shares of Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,644,805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,888 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.07% of Origin Bancorp worth $45,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Origin Bancorp by 456.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 1.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 49,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 5,851 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 4.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 8.3% in the third quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 50.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OBNK opened at $42.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.73 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.79. Origin Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.98 and a 1 year high of $44.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $67.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.86 million. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 5.17%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Origin Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Origin Bancorp’s payout ratio is 17.54%.

OBNK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Origin Bancorp from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Origin Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Origin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.90.

Origin Bancorp Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It accepts noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers single and multi-family real estate, residential construction, commercial building, and consumer loans.

