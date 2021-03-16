BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) by 37.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,764,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,837,025 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.55% of IVERIC bio worth $46,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,165,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,573,000 after acquiring an additional 424,379 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in IVERIC bio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,187,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in IVERIC bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,119,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC grew its stake in IVERIC bio by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. HarbourVest Partners LLC now owns 442,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,497,000 after acquiring an additional 134,270 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IVERIC bio during the 3rd quarter worth $737,000. 84.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ISEE opened at $6.43 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.06. The stock has a market cap of $579.16 million, a PE ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 1.68. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.64 and a fifty-two week high of $7.98.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.01). Equities analysts anticipate that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

IVERIC bio Profile

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration.

