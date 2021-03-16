BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Watford Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:WTRE)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Watford Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:WTRE) by 28.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,302,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 291,989 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.55% of Watford worth $45,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Watford by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Watford during the 4th quarter worth about $175,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Watford in the 4th quarter valued at about $325,000. Havens Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watford in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,903,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Watford in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $382,000. 33.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Watford from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.75.

NASDAQ WTRE opened at $34.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.17. The company has a market capitalization of $692.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 0.17. Watford Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $10.86 and a 12 month high of $36.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.70). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Watford Holdings Ltd. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Arch Capital Group Ltd. sold 460,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total transaction of $15,971,328.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Watford Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as executive assurance, medical malpractice liability, other professional liability, workers' compensation, umbrella liability; other specialty reinsurance, including personal and commercial automobile, mortgage, surety, accident and health, workers' compensation catastrophe, agriculture and marine, and aviation; and property catastrophe reinsurance, as well as other insurance programs comprising general liability, umbrella liability, professional liability, personal and commercial automobile, and inland marine and property business with minimal catastrophe exposure.

