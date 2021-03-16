BlackRock Inc. Buys 137,371 Shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 747,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 137,371 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in BigCommerce were worth $47,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BIGC. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in BigCommerce in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,954,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the fourth quarter worth about $15,248,000. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new position in BigCommerce during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,849,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund E purchased a new position in BigCommerce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,269,000. Finally, Nepsis Inc. bought a new stake in BigCommerce in the fourth quarter worth $7,127,000. Institutional investors own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jimmy Duvall sold 120,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.49, for a total value of $7,403,949.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,701,402.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $6,072,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,730,409 shares of company stock valued at $103,207,849 over the last quarter.

Shares of BigCommerce stock opened at $59.36 on Tuesday. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.15 and a fifty-two week high of $162.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.75.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.58 million. BigCommerce’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on BigCommerce in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on BigCommerce from $132.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist raised shares of BigCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BigCommerce presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.90.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platform simplifies the creation of engaging online stores. It powers its customers' branded ecommerce stores and their cross-channel connections to various online marketplaces, social networks, and offline point-of-sale systems.

