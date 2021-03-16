BlackRock Inc. Buys 23,683 Shares of Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,724,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,683 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.42% of Atreca worth $43,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EcoR1 Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Atreca by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 2,426,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,901,000 after acquiring an additional 937,500 shares during the period. Boxer Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Atreca by 27.0% during the third quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 2,202,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,767,000 after buying an additional 468,750 shares during the period. Samsara BioCapital LLC lifted its stake in Atreca by 21.0% in the third quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 617,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,627,000 after acquiring an additional 107,264 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Atreca by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 392,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,477,000 after purchasing an additional 32,504 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atreca in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Atreca news, insider Tito Serafini sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total transaction of $183,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William Hewitt Robinson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $95,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 373,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,131,188.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,741 shares of company stock worth $818,302 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Atreca stock opened at $16.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $617.66 million, a PE ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.25. Atreca, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.88 and a 1 year high of $25.03.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.02. On average, analysts predict that Atreca, Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Atreca in a report on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody in clinical development with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

