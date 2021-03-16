BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Stock Position Raised by Ensemble Capital Management LLC

Ensemble Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 797 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. BlackRock accounts for about 0.1% of Ensemble Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Ensemble Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,819,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,755,598,000 after purchasing an additional 611,071 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 225.6% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 631,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $455,818,000 after purchasing an additional 437,700 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth about $112,864,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 537,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $388,085,000 after purchasing an additional 133,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 315,268 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $177,669,000 after acquiring an additional 129,051 shares in the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $721.05 on Tuesday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $323.98 and a 1-year high of $788.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $714.02 and its 200-day moving average is $668.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.34 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.85%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $709.08.

In related news, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 1,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total transaction of $1,306,133.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $726.09, for a total value of $1,071,708.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,418 shares of company stock worth $29,492,515 in the last three months. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

