BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (LON:BRWM) Announces Dividend of GBX 8.30

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (LON:BRWM) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.30 ($0.11) per share by the investment trust on Thursday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This is a positive change from BlackRock World Mining Trust’s previous dividend of $4.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:BRWM opened at GBX 605 ($7.90) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 571.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 484.95. The stock has a market cap of £1.06 billion and a PE ratio of 74.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.06, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.31. BlackRock World Mining Trust has a one year low of GBX 208.50 ($2.72) and a one year high of GBX 614.40 ($8.03).

In other BlackRock World Mining Trust news, insider Ollie Oliveira acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 579 ($7.56) per share, for a total transaction of £11,580 ($15,129.34).

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the mining and metal sectors.

