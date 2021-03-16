Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Short Interest Update

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a growth of 62.3% from the February 11th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,364. Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund has a one year low of $8.65 and a one year high of $15.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.15.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.073 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSL. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,283,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,256,000 after purchasing an additional 118,583 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 288,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,102,000 after buying an additional 9,861 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 49,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 163.4% in the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 52,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 32,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $559,000.

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund Company Profile

Blackstone/GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

