Blockzero Labs Achieves Market Cap of $13.02 Million (XIO)

Blockzero Labs (CURRENCY:XIO) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 16th. In the last week, Blockzero Labs has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Blockzero Labs coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000678 BTC on major exchanges. Blockzero Labs has a total market capitalization of $13.02 million and approximately $57,161.00 worth of Blockzero Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Blockzero Labs alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.86 or 0.00049462 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00012596 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $367.93 or 0.00653249 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.74 or 0.00070554 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000937 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00026007 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.82 or 0.00035183 BTC.

Blockzero Labs Coin Profile

XIO is a coin. Blockzero Labs’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,123,073 coins. Blockzero Labs’ official Twitter account is @xio_network.

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

Blockzero Labs Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockzero Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockzero Labs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blockzero Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blockzero Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blockzero Labs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.