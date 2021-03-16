Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Lifted to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $35.00 price target on the stock.

BE has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an accumulate rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.86.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

NYSE:BE opened at $29.78 on Monday. Bloom Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.50 and a beta of 3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.14.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $249.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.41 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Bloom Energy will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 11,499 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.92, for a total transaction of $447,541.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 152,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,928,839.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,000 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $55,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 208,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,797,925.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 369,747 shares of company stock valued at $10,760,443. Insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Bloom Energy by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,671,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,202,000 after acquiring an additional 965,093 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,672,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,917,000 after purchasing an additional 907,004 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 738.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,322,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045,980 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,173,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,305,000 after purchasing an additional 898,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,110,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,494,000 after purchasing an additional 725,974 shares during the last quarter. 49.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. It offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Read More: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.