Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Given New $30.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BLMN. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $27.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Bloomin’ Brands has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.75.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

BLMN stock opened at $28.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.59, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52-week low of $4.54 and a 52-week high of $29.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.03 and a beta of 1.97.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 39.30%. Equities analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $3,919,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 662,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,303,390.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLMN. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 113.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 135,252 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 71,758 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 9.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 800,484 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,224,000 after acquiring an additional 67,319 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 2.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 207,648 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after acquiring an additional 5,081 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 14.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 469,856 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,176,000 after acquiring an additional 58,099 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 2.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 168,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, a casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.