Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) Increases Dividend to $0.16 Per Share

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.1625 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. This is an increase from Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has decreased its dividend payment by 44.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

BRG stock opened at $12.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $275.96 million, a PE ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.90, a quick ratio of 206.28 and a current ratio of 206.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.56. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a one year low of $3.79 and a one year high of $12.83.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.13. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 3.86%. Equities research analysts predict that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BRG shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.31.

In other Bluerock Residential Growth REIT news, CFO Christopher J. Vohs bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $56,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,750. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CIO Ryan S. Macdonald sold 19,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $213,994.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 65,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $726,095.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,574 shares of company stock worth $285,244. Insiders own 23.82% of the company’s stock.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Company Profile

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

