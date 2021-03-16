BlueScope Steel Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSFY) Short Interest Update

BlueScope Steel Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSFY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the February 11th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of BLSFY opened at $71.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.54 and a 200 day moving average of $54.18. BlueScope Steel has a 12 month low of $59.82 and a 12 month high of $72.16.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BLSFY. Citigroup raised BlueScope Steel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded BlueScope Steel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

BlueScope Steel Company Profile

BlueScope Steel Limited produces and sells metal coated and painted steel building products in Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam, North America, and China. The company operates through five segments: Australian Steel Products, North Star BlueScope Steel, Building Products Asia & North America, Buildings North America, and New Zealand & Pacific Islands.

