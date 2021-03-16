Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 18th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th.

BPF.UN opened at C$13.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.48. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund has a 52 week low of C$5.34 and a 52 week high of C$13.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$291.82 million and a PE ratio of 81.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.66.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Company Profile

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund operates as a limited purpose open-ended trust. The company, indirectly through Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership, owns trademarks and trade names used by Boston Pizza International Inc It operates as a franchisor of casual dining pizza and pasta restaurants.

