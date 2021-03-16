Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Shares Acquired by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,272,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,070 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.82% of Boston Properties worth $120,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Lafayette Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $380,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $831,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 149.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 502,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,545,000 after purchasing an additional 301,674 shares during the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BXP shares. TheStreet lowered Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America increased their target price on Boston Properties from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Boston Properties from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Boston Properties from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist lowered Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.06.

BXP opened at $107.04 on Tuesday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $69.69 and a one year high of $110.67. The company has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a current ratio of 7.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.89.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.54). Boston Properties had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $665.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

