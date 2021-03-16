Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Lowered to “Hold” at Truist Securities

Truist Securities cut shares of Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $109.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Boston Properties from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet lowered Boston Properties from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Boston Properties from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Argus boosted their target price on Boston Properties from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Boston Properties from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Properties currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $100.06.

BXP stock opened at $107.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24. Boston Properties has a twelve month low of $69.69 and a twelve month high of $110.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.89.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.54). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 35.17%. The business had revenue of $665.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Properties will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Boston Properties by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,168,000 after purchasing an additional 12,162 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Boston Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,067,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,741,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,191,000 after acquiring an additional 74,364 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 3,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,232,440,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

