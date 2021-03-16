Bottos Price Reaches $0.0031 on Exchanges (BTO)

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 16th. One Bottos token can now be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Bottos has traded 13.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bottos has a market capitalization of $1.72 million and $137,942.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00049775 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00013192 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $370.55 or 0.00667162 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.06 or 0.00072117 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000985 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00026565 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.93 or 0.00035877 BTC.

Bottos Token Profile

Bottos is a token. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 546,000,153 tokens. Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bottos’ official website is www.bottos.org. The official message board for Bottos is medium.com/bottos.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bottos is an Ethereum-based AI data sharing network. BTO is an ERC20 token powering Bottos' network. “

Buying and Selling Bottos

