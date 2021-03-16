Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) Director Frank W. Harris Sells 1,450 Shares

Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) Director Frank W. Harris sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total value of $82,548.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,959.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE BRC traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.77. The company had a trading volume of 467 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,928. Brady Co. has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $57.85. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.42 and a 200-day moving average of $46.96.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). Brady had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The company had revenue of $265.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brady Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.71%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Brady by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,369,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $389,255,000 after acquiring an additional 303,956 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Brady by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,230,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,611,000 after acquiring an additional 799,210 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Brady by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,342,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,731,000 after acquiring an additional 137,791 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Brady by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,574,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,183,000 after buying an additional 616,697 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Brady during the fourth quarter worth about $45,466,000. Institutional investors own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

BRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on Brady in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.20.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection and work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

