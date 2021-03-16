Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) to post $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.34. Bridgewater Bancshares posted earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.40. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bridgewater Bancshares.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.07). Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $25.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.23 million.

BWB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Bridgewater Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Bridgewater Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,808,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,165,000 after buying an additional 27,776 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 641,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,006,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 289,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,619,000 after buying an additional 20,321 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 140,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after buying an additional 20,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 128,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after buying an additional 5,195 shares in the last quarter. 48.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BWB opened at $16.25 on Friday. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 12-month low of $7.99 and a 12-month high of $18.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.58 million, a P/E ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.24.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

