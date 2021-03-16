Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Acquired by Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth $237,000. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 17.1% during the third quarter. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA now owns 7,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.2% during the third quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 17,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Boyar Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.9% during the third quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 20.3% during the third quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 38,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after buying an additional 6,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $61.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.54 billion, a PE ratio of -558.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.21. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $45.76 and a 52-week high of $67.16.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.74 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. Analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.79%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BMY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Societe Generale raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.07.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

