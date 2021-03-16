Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.67.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research note on Sunday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company.

Get Broadstone Net Lease alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Broadstone Net Lease in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,091,000. Securian Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Broadstone Net Lease in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,747,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Broadstone Net Lease in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,369,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Broadstone Net Lease in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,181,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in Broadstone Net Lease in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,582,000. Institutional investors own 61.05% of the company’s stock.

BNL stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.59. 319,128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,640. Broadstone Net Lease has a twelve month low of $15.90 and a twelve month high of $19.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.42.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). Research analysts predict that Broadstone Net Lease will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th.

About Broadstone Net Lease

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Broadstone Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadstone Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.