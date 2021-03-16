Brokerages Anticipate Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $103.46 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) will post sales of $103.46 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Accel Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $136.92 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $70.00 million. Accel Entertainment reported sales of $121.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Accel Entertainment will report full year sales of $345.38 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $311.90 million to $378.86 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Accel Entertainment.

Get Accel Entertainment alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accel Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Accel Entertainment in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Accel Entertainment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Accel Entertainment from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.70.

In other news, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total transaction of $252,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 523,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,004,028.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 19.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 163.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 4,692 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 374.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 9,670 shares during the period. 47.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ACEL traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.76. The stock had a trading volume of 5,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,952. Accel Entertainment has a 12-month low of $5.22 and a 12-month high of $15.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.59 and a beta of 1.27.

About Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment, Inc operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals (VGTs); redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain ATM functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Accel Entertainment (ACEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Accel Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accel Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.