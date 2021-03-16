Brokerages Anticipate Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.86 Million

Equities research analysts expect Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) to announce $4.86 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Voyager Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.58 million to $5.00 million. Voyager Therapeutics reported sales of $18.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 73.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $26.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.00 million to $56.43 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $18.44 million, with estimates ranging from $16.43 million to $20.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Voyager Therapeutics.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.09. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 60.61% and a negative return on equity of 66.46%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Voyager Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush cut shares of Voyager Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Voyager Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Voyager Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.70.

In other news, CEO Andre Turenne sold 10,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $90,018.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,754.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Allison Dorval sold 2,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $25,360.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,080 shares in the company, valued at $423,069.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 123,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 309,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after buying an additional 49,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.60. 600,136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,909. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.97. Voyager Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.18 and a 52-week high of $14.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.80.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

