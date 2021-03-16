Brokerages Anticipate Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $806.59 Million

Brokerages forecast that Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) will report sales of $806.59 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Xilinx’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $765.00 million and the highest is $827.00 million. Xilinx posted sales of $756.17 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Xilinx will report full year sales of $3.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.25 billion to $3.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Xilinx.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $803.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.28 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on XLNX shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $112.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Xilinx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.94.

Shares of XLNX traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $129.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,263,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,738,401. The company has a market cap of $31.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.95, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.64. Xilinx has a 52-week low of $68.02 and a 52-week high of $154.93.

In other news, VP Sumeet Gagneja sold 850 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $122,068.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,287 shares in the company, valued at $184,826.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 5,400 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.34, for a total value of $763,236.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,270,363.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Xilinx by 9.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 217,429 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $22,665,000 after buying an additional 18,909 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 51,099 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $5,327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Xilinx during the 3rd quarter worth $165,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Xilinx by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,353 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $4,414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in Xilinx by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,264 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

