Brokerages Anticipate Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) to Post -$0.91 EPS

Brokerages expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) will announce earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.04) to ($0.66). The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($3.80) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.06) to ($3.53). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($3.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.28) to ($3.01). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ZNTL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.63.

In related news, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 26,794 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $1,394,895.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,804,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,916,500.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 3,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $160,038.53. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 276,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,372,788.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,864 shares of company stock valued at $3,838,135.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $725,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $511,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $597,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $371,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $360,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $2.92 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.88. 177,075 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,604. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.89. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $61.29.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

