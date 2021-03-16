Brokerages Anticipate Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) to Announce $0.16 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) to post $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ZIX’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.16. ZIX posted earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ZIX will report full year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.69. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ZIX.

ZIXI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of ZIX in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of ZIX in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of ZIX in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.58.

In related news, Director Taher Elgamal sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total transaction of $194,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 81,837 shares in the company, valued at $635,055.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 20.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZIXI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of ZIX by 10.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 219,927 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 20,149 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in shares of ZIX by 9.9% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 445,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 40,100 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of ZIX by 2.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 123,393 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZIX in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ZIX by 3.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,360,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,463,000 after purchasing an additional 137,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZIXI stock opened at $7.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. ZIX has a one year low of $2.84 and a one year high of $10.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $450.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.45, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21.

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, and archiving for the secure exchange of email in the United States. The company offers Advanced Email Threat Protection, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spams, and viruses in email; Information Archive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery; Email Encryption Service that allows a user to send encrypted email to any email user anywhere and on any Internet-enabled device; cloud-based cybersecurity solutions; and e-signatures and secure file sharing solutions.

