Brokerages Expect Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Will Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) will report earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Five9’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.14. Five9 reported earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Five9 will report full year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.78. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.21. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Five9.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $127.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.27 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.40%. Five9’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on FIVN shares. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Five9 from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Five9 from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Five9 from $170.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.06.

In other news, EVP Scott Welch sold 14,571 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total transaction of $2,460,167.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,148 shares in the company, valued at $7,791,628.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.91, for a total transaction of $2,273,875.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,244,199.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,981 shares of company stock worth $14,694,389. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Five9 by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,483 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 24.0% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 393 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,710 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,487 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 183.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Five9 stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $168.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 604,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,757. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 9.32 and a current ratio of 9.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.47. The company has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of -318.11 and a beta of 0.53. Five9 has a 52 week low of $57.02 and a 52 week high of $201.75.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for digital engagement channels between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

