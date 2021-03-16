Brokerages Expect Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) to Announce $0.45 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Sterling Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.49. Sterling Bancorp posted earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,350%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $2.04. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sterling Bancorp.

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $256.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Sterling Bancorp’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on STL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Sterling Bancorp from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. B. Riley upped their price objective on Sterling Bancorp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Hovde Group raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

STL stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.37. The stock had a trading volume of 274,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,596,322. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Sterling Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $24.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 13.53%.

In other Sterling Bancorp news, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 8,452 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total transaction of $192,029.44. Also, insider Javier L. Evan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total value of $71,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,159.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STL. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sterling Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,872,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Sterling Bancorp by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 357,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,435,000 after buying an additional 64,265 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Sterling Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Sterling Bancorp by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,780,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,001,000 after acquiring an additional 669,877 shares during the period. 81.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

Featured Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sterling Bancorp (STL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.