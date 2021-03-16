Brokerages Expect Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $95.68 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) to post $95.68 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $92.68 million to $98.68 million. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers posted sales of $108.56 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will report full year sales of $381.12 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $372.34 million to $389.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $381.20 million, with estimates ranging from $371.47 million to $390.93 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tanger Factory Outlet Centers.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.14). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $12.50 price target (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $6.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $6.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.44.

Shares of NYSE SKT traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.20. The company had a trading volume of 138,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,489,744. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.10. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $22.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -441.64 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49.

In related news, Director Thomas Reddin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Also, CMO Carrie A. Warren sold 4,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $72,789.47. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,087 shares of company stock worth $265,449. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SKT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 193.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. 73.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

