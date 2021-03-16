Brokerages Expect The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Will Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.47 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Mosaic’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.58. The Mosaic reported earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 883.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Mosaic will report full year earnings of $2.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $3.45. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $3.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The Mosaic.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on MOS. Citigroup upgraded The Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on The Mosaic in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Mosaic from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on The Mosaic in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.36.

MOS traded down $1.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.03. 4,411,833 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,969,451. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81. The Mosaic has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $34.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.26%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The Mosaic by 12.0% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in The Mosaic by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 885,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,382,000 after acquiring an additional 51,067 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in The Mosaic during the fourth quarter worth about $14,370,000. Nwam LLC increased its stake in The Mosaic by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 185,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,266,000 after acquiring an additional 15,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in The Mosaic by 56.3% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 65,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 23,542 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

