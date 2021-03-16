Brokerages Expect Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $377.35 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) will report $377.35 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Titan Machinery’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $389.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $365.40 million. Titan Machinery reported sales of $350.96 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Titan Machinery will report full year sales of $1.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Titan Machinery.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Titan Machinery from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. TheStreet raised Titan Machinery from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Titan Machinery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Titan Machinery from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Titan Machinery presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.25.

In related news, COO Bryan J. Knutson sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $99,045.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,869.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tony Christianson sold 13,566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total value of $294,789.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,046,929.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,640 shares of company stock worth $2,378,942 in the last quarter. 15.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TITN. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Titan Machinery by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,393,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,236,000 after purchasing an additional 15,687 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 458,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,970,000 after purchasing an additional 125,570 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 407,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,974,000 after purchasing an additional 98,670 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Titan Machinery by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 336,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,573,000 after acquiring an additional 18,958 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in Titan Machinery by 19.7% in the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 315,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,172,000 after buying an additional 51,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

TITN stock traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $27.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,084. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $610.14 million, a PE ratio of 32.19 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.81. Titan Machinery has a 12-month low of $6.96 and a 12-month high of $30.00.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

