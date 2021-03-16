Brokerages Set Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Target Price at $154.86

Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $154.86.

Several research firms recently commented on ABG. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist increased their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $130.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

In related news, CEO David W. Hult sold 25,000 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.29, for a total value of $4,057,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,914,906.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO William Frederick Stax sold 727 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total transaction of $119,387.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $798,109.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,655 shares of company stock worth $5,393,962 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 6,847 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 35,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,476,000 after buying an additional 4,082 shares during the last quarter.

ABG stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $190.38. The company had a trading volume of 145,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,011. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.75. Asbury Automotive Group has a 52-week low of $88.74 and a 52-week high of $269.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

