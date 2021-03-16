Brokerages Set Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Price Target at €73.59

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €74.78 ($87.98).

BMW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Independent Research set a €79.00 ($92.94) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays set a €83.00 ($97.65) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

Shares of ETR:BMW traded up €0.32 ($0.38) on Thursday, reaching €77.80 ($91.53). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,512,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,050,000. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €36.60 ($43.05) and a 52-week high of €81.58 ($95.98). The company has a market cap of $46.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €72.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of €68.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.13.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

