Brokerages Set Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Price Target at C$38.67

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$38.98.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$44.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$34.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. ATB Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$39.50 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, January 25th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$31.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Eight Capital upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources to C$50.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

TSE:CNQ opened at C$40.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$34.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$28.87. The company has a market cap of C$47.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.47. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52 week low of C$9.80 and a 52 week high of C$41.05.

In related news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.27, for a total transaction of C$156,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,373,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$74,227,537.74. Also, Senior Officer William Robert Peterson sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.25, for a total transaction of C$770,557.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,617,853.08. Insiders sold 249,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,334,036 over the last ninety days.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

