Brokerages Set Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) PT at $124.57

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $124.57.

CHKP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. OTR Global raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

CHKP stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $117.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,110,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,495,100. Check Point Software Technologies has a 52-week low of $83.72 and a 52-week high of $139.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.99.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.06. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.47% and a return on equity of 25.10%. The company had revenue of $563.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 384.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 524.5% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

