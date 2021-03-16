Brokerages Set NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) PT at $36.89

NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.89.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NCR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NCR from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of NCR from $39.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of NCR from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of NCR from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

In other NCR news, EVP Adrian Button sold 3,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $132,273.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,541 shares in the company, valued at $266,348.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NCR. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NCR during the 3rd quarter worth about $272,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in NCR by 2,203.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,088,283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,235,000 after buying an additional 1,997,628 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in NCR by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 309,327 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,848,000 after buying an additional 13,612 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in NCR by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 428,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,483,000 after buying an additional 26,747 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in NCR during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NCR traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,900. NCR has a 52-week low of $10.55 and a 52-week high of $39.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.84.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. NCR had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NCR will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Other segments. The Banking segment offers solutions for financial services industry, including digital banking, branch transformation, and digital connected services; software solutions and platforms, such as a multi-vendor ATM management systems software application suites; payment processing software; fraud and loss prevention applications; and cash management and video banking software, as well as related hardware products comprise ATMs, interactive teller machines, cash dispensers, and image processing and check hardware.

