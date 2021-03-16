Brokerages Set Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) PT at $10.75

Shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.70.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NMRK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newmark Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Newmark Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on Newmark Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Newmark Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Get Newmark Group alerts:

Shares of NMRK stock opened at $11.21 on Friday. Newmark Group has a 1 year low of $2.49 and a 1 year high of $11.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.09 and its 200-day moving average is $6.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.85.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 33.13% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $601.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.03 million. Equities research analysts predict that Newmark Group will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.47%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 1,145.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 9,588 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in Newmark Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Newmark Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, loan sales, mortgage broking and equity-raising under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

Recommended Story: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.