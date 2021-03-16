Brokerages Set Shawcor Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) Price Target at $6.31

Shawcor Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.31.

SAWLF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Shawcor from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Shawcor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Shawcor from $4.25 to $8.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Shawcor from $4.25 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded shares of Shawcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shawcor stock opened at $5.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.97 and its 200-day moving average is $2.73. Shawcor has a 1 year low of $0.44 and a 1 year high of $6.15.

Shawcor Company Profile

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Pipeline and Pipe Services, Composite Systems, and Automotive and Industrial.

