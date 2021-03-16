Brokerages Set Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) Price Target at $13.63

Shares of Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.63.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sio Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Sio Gene Therapies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIOX. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 24.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SIOX stock traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $2.63. 35,261 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,761,339. The company has a market capitalization of $124.27 million and a PE ratio of -1.41. Sio Gene Therapies has a 1-year low of $1.41 and a 1-year high of $5.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.87 and its 200 day moving average is $3.02.

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.09. On average, analysts predict that Sio Gene Therapies will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sio Gene Therapies

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing various product candidates for debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include AXO-Lenti-PD program for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AXO-AAV-GM1 program for the treatment of GM1 gangliosidosis; and AXO-AAV-GM2 program for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

