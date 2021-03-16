Brokerages Set Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Target Price at $65.29

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $61.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 3,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total value of $111,714.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,466.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jay Parrish sold 6,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total transaction of $485,455.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 224,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,697,311.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,624 shares of company stock worth $3,239,575 in the last ninety days. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 2,445.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at $176,000. 54.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ VIR traded up $0.90 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,045,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,205,849. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of -22.46 and a beta of -0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.48. Vir Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $25.31 and a 1-year high of $141.01.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.13). Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 339.61% and a negative return on equity of 47.11%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

