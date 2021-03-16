Brokers Issue Forecasts for CMS Energy Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CMS)

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of CMS Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, March 14th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.76. KeyCorp also issued estimates for CMS Energy’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.05 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.26 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised shares of CMS Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Cfra downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.65.

NYSE CMS opened at $58.50 on Tuesday. CMS Energy has a 52-week low of $46.03 and a 52-week high of $67.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.32 and a 200-day moving average of $60.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.435 dividend. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is presently 69.88%.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 3,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total value of $172,202.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 3.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,342,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,617,715,000 after buying an additional 760,450 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,419,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,306,814,000 after buying an additional 719,810 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 9.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,762,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $231,064,000 after buying an additional 327,244 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 134.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,443,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,092,000 after buying an additional 1,401,845 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,242,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $136,794,000 after buying an additional 29,811 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

