Brokers Offer Predictions for Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CVGI)

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) – Colliers Securities boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Commercial Vehicle Group in a report released on Thursday, March 11th. Colliers Securities analyst M. Shlisky now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.04 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.69. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Commercial Vehicle Group’s FY2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

Get Commercial Vehicle Group alerts:

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.09). Commercial Vehicle Group had a negative return on equity of 7.44% and a negative net margin of 5.85%.

CVGI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised Commercial Vehicle Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Commercial Vehicle Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.50.

Commercial Vehicle Group stock opened at $10.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.03. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 52 week low of $1.24 and a 52 week high of $10.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.76 million, a P/E ratio of -7.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 3.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.30 and a 200-day moving average of $7.59.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. 51.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Commercial Vehicle Group

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells a range of cab related products and systems in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating. The Electrical Systems segment offers electrical wire harness assemblies that function as current carrying devices in providing electrical interconnections for gauges, lights, control functions, power circuits, powertrain and transmission sensors, emissions systems, and other electronic applications on commercial vehicles; and panel assemblies and cabinets.

Featured Article: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.