Brokers Offer Predictions for Premium Brands Holdings Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:PBH)

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Premium Brands in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 11th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.09 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.97. National Bank Financial currently has a “OUTPERFORM” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Premium Brands’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.34 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Premium Brands from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Premium Brands from C$128.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Premium Brands from C$103.00 to C$113.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC lifted their price objective on Premium Brands from C$108.00 to C$118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Premium Brands from C$125.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$127.67.

PBH stock opened at C$116.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.33. Premium Brands has a twelve month low of C$62.79 and a twelve month high of C$118.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$106.30 and a 200-day moving average of C$100.94. The company has a market cap of C$5.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 58.08.

Premium Brands Company Profile

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

