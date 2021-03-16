Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Short Interest Up 47.6% in February

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, an increase of 47.6% from the February 11th total of 982,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 588,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BEP. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 36.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on BEP. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $50.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.07.

BEP stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.06. The company had a trading volume of 10,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,445. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.25 and a beta of 0.67. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a fifty-two week low of $16.05 and a fifty-two week high of $49.87.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $952.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $941.88 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 1.22%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.3038 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 19,000 megawatts of installed capacity.

Featured Story: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.