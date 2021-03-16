Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Now Covered by Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James began coverage on shares of Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

BMBL has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bumble in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Bumble from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Cowen started coverage on Bumble in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Bumble from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on Bumble in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a positive rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.80.

BMBL opened at $73.47 on Monday. Bumble has a one year low of $57.53 and a one year high of $84.80.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $165.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.31 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd purchased 488,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,999,953.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings Gp Man Blackstone III sold 24,798,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total value of $1,018,488,687.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About Bumble

Bumble Inc operates online dating and social networking platforms. It provides subscription and credit-based dating products servicing North America, Europe, and various other countries. Its platforms enable people to connect and build relationships across various areas of life, including love, friendships, careers, and beyond.

