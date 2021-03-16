Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Insider Christos Dimopoulos Sells 2,000 Shares

Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total transaction of $162,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:BG traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.98. 842,144 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,616,746. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.83. Bunge Limited has a 52-week low of $29.00 and a 52-week high of $82.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 0.76.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $1.23. Bunge had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The firm had revenue of $12.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BG. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bunge in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Bunge by 352.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Bunge in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Bunge in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Bunge in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BG shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bunge from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Bunge from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Bunge from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Bunge currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.25.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

